Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens believes that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Jamie Donley is a talent who will bring skills, goals and assists to the team.

The 19-year-old academy graduate moved out on his first spell away from his parent club, joining the League One outfit on a season-long loan.

The young forward has been a regular for Tottenham’s Under-18 and Under-21 teams and was also given his first-team debut by manager Ange Postecoglou last season.

A visibly delighted Leyton Orient boss is upbeat about the qualities the young prospect will bring to his team next season.

“Jamie brings talent, skill, goals and assists”, Wellens told his club’s official website.

Praising Donley for his technical qualities, the manager added: “He’s technically very good and is someone who Spurs rate highly and they think he can play for their first-team in the future.”

Wellens further took time to thank Donley’s club Tottenham for having trusted the Os with the teenager’s development.

“We’re proud that Tottenham have trusted us to work with and develop him in the first phase of his career.

“I think that I’m good at working with younger players, getting that balance right by putting demands on them, but also realising when to get the talent and the ability shining through.”

Donley, who has a contract with Tottenham running until the summer of 2027, is Leyton Orient’s seventh signing of the summer.