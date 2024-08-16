Tottenham Hotspur are close to making an attacking signing with the deal imminent and a medical check passed.

Ange Postecoglou has splashed the cash to land Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth, but generally Spurs have been focused on outgoings.

Emerson Royal is the last player to head through the exit door, with the full-back joining AC Milan in Italy.

Now Postecoglou is closing on another signing as Spurs are set to snap up Burnley winger Wilson Odobert, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

It is suggested that Odobert has already passed a medical with Tottenham.

The move is now very imminent and the winger is set to link up with Postecoglou’s squad.

Odobert was not at Burnley’s training ground today.

The 19-year-old winger made 29 appearances for Burnley in the Premier League last season, scoring three times and providing three assists.

Odobert has already turned out for Burnley this season and played and scored in their Championship opener against Luton Town.

The Clarets signed Odobert, who has been capped by France up to Under-21 level, from Troyes last summer.