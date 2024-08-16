West Ham United are yet to open talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding midfield target Carlos Soler, according to the Evening Standard.

The London Stadium outfit have backed their new boss Julen Lopetegui in the ongoing transfer market and the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Guido Rodriguez, Jean-Clair Todibo and Niclas Fullkrug have all arrived.

Lopetegui though wants another midfielder and PSG’s Soler is the player he would like bringing in through the door.

Soler is not desperate to leave the Parc des Princes and could still stay, but he is also open to West Ham.

Despite West Ham’s interest in the versatile midfielder, they have not held any formal talks with PSG regarding the Spaniard yet.

How long West Ham might wait before making their interest official remains to be seen.

He joined the French giants back in 2022 from Valencia and has been a bit-part player, however he did captain the team in pre-season.

Soler started only 14 all-competition matches last season for PSG and contributed to six goals directly in the process.

With Soler’s current contract at PSG running until 2027 and the French side relaxed if he stays, West Ham may have work to do to land him.