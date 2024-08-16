Former Fulham star Willian could stay within English football as he has the possibility of joining a club in the country.

Willian has confirmed his departure from Craven Cottage after two seasons on the books and is now considering his next move.

The Brazilian is not short of interest and has a raft of offers to sort through.

According to Brazilian journalist Andre Hernan, Willian could yet end up staying in England as he has an offer from the country.

Willian also has offers on his table from clubs in the United States and Saudi Arabia.

He is expected to end up either staying in England or going to the United States or Saudi Arabia.

There is rated to be zero chance that Willian heads back to Brazil.

He has had ten years playing in the Premier League and all that period has been turning out for London clubs in the shape of Chelsea, Arsenal and Fulham.