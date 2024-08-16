Fenerbahce have knocked back a bid from Wolves for 21-year-old Egyptian centre-back Omar Fayed with regards to a move in the ongoing transfer window.

The 21-year-old defender was hugely impressive in the Olympics this summer and is now wanted at several clubs across Europe.

Wolves have been keeping tabs on the defender and are pushing to take him to the Premier League in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Turkish outlet As Marca, Wolves tabled an initial offer of €12m to take the player to England this summer.

However, Fenerbahce were quick to reject the bid and are holding out for more money before agreeing to sell him.

The Turkish giants want a deal worth €20m and would want to insert a 15 per cent sell-on clause in any agreement to sell Fayed.

Fenerbahce believe that the young defender is a big talent and could move to a bigger club in the future for even more money.

It remains to be seen whether Wolves are prepared to match Fenerbahce’s terms to get their hands on Fayed.