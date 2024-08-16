Wolves have had a bid for Nantes centre-back Bastien Meupiyou rejected, but they do have an agreement with the player.

Meupiyou, 18, has been marked out as a promising defensive talent.

He missed his chance to break into the Nantes first team last season as an injury kept him out of action for a lengthy spell.

Wolves though have seen enough to convince them of Meupiyou’s potential and have an agreement in place with the teenager on personal terms.

They have though, according to French radio station RMC, failed with a bid.

Wolves put an offer of €5m plus €1m in add-ons on the table for Meupiyou, however Nantes said no.

Meupiyou is entering the final year of his contract at Nantes.

It remains to be seen if Wolves come back with a new offer for Meupiyou, who turned out for nine minutes in Ligue 1 for Nantes last term, against Marseille, and was sent off.