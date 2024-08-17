Italian agent Oscar Damiani has dubbed Chelsea and Newcastle United linked winger Federico Chiesa a ‘bargain’ in the ongoing transfer window.

New Juventus coach Thiago Motta has made it clear that Chiesa is not part of his plans and the winger’s agent is looking for a new club.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted and Chelsea and Newcastle are weighing up the possibility of signing the Azzurri winger in the ongoing transfer window; Chelsea have already spoken to Juventus about a swap deal.

Damiani conceded that he is surprised that Chiesa is not part of Juventus’ plans as he feels the winger is still a quality player if he is used properly in a team.

The Italian agent believes any club signing the Italy winger this summer would be getting a quality player at a bargain price given his situation at Juventus.

Damiani told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Chiesa is out of Juventus’ plans and it surprises me.

“He is motivated and if played in the right way, he still has qualities.

“Whoever signs him would be getting a bargain.”

It remains to be seen whether either Chelsea or Newcastle make a concrete offer to take him to the Premier League in the coming days.