Celtic have made an initial enquiry for a player on the books at an Eredivisie club as they continue to hunt a left-back, according to Sky Sports News.

Brendan Rodgers has been looking to add a left-back to the ranks at Celtic Park and the club have looked at a number of options, including Wolves’ Hugo Bueno.

The Bhoys failed to convince Wolves about loaning Bueno and the defender has subsequently joined Feyenoord.

Now Celtic are looking towards the Eredivisie for a possible solution as they are interested in Ajax defender Owen Wijndal.

The Scottish champions have even put in an initial enquiry about Wijndal.

Ajax are prepared to do business this summer if the right offer is put on the table.

Celtic though face competition for the defender from German side Werder Bremen, who are also keen.

The left-back spent last term on loan in Belgium at Royal Antwerp and turned out in the club’s Champions League campaign.