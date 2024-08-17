Matt O’Riley is growing weary of the constant speculation over his future at Celtic amidst Atalanta pushing to take him to Italy this summer.

The Dane is the top target for Atalanta this summer but the Serie A club have seen several of their bids rejected by Celtic.

The Bergamo outfit recently tabled a new bid worth €27m for the midfielder but are yet to hear back from Celtic.

There has been radio silence between the two clubs since Atalanta made their latest offer, suggesting that the Bhoys have again raised their asking price.

According to the Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, O’Riley is now growing tired of the negotiations being dragged on for weeks over his future.

The midfielder is now growing weary of the situation and is acutely aware that Celtic want him to stay at Parkhead.

There is growing pressure on the midfielder to give one more season to the Bhoys before leaving the club.

Atalanta are still keen but are unlikely to keep going for O’Riley if Celtic continue to ask for more money for his sale.