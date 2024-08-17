Chelsea are making progress in negotiations with Atletico Madrid for the signature of Aston Villa target Joao Felix in the ongoing transfer window.

Felix could make a sensational return to Chelsea this summer after an underwhelming loan spell at Stamford Bridge on loan in the 2022/23 season.

The Portuguese forward has given his consent to the move and is prepared to take a pay cut to facilitate his return to the west London club.

Atletico Madrid also need to sell him if they are to fund their move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher who is in limbo in London at the moment.

According to Spanish sports daily AS, negotiations are progressing between the two clubs for Felix’s transfer.

With Gallagher’s future hinging on Felix joining Chelsea, the two clubs are almost condemned to find an agreement for the transfer.

The talks are ongoing and the two clubs are working towards agreeing on a deal worth €45m to €50m.

Gallagher is waiting for a resolution as well as he awaits a signal to take a flight to Madrid again before the window closes on 30th August.

Felix going to Chelsea will be a blow for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, who has made the Portuguese a dream target this summer.