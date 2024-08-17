A club keen on landing one of Liverpool’s stars seem to be ‘switching gears’ in terms of targets.

Jurgen Klopp’s successor Arne Slot started Anfield life with a 2-0 win at Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

All eyes were on the shape of the team that Slot would pick and also on who the Dutchman would put on the bench at Portman Road.

There was no space for defender Sepp van den Berg, who is keen to move on from Liverpool as he wants the regular game time he experienced at Mainz last term.

There are no shortage of clubs chasing the Dutchman’s services and Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven are amongst them.

PSV though cannot afford to wait until late in the window and, according to Dutch daily De Telegraph, they are ‘switching gears’ away from Van den Berg.

While the club would still love to land the centre-back, they do not want to risk being left without a new centre-back.

Liverpool have put a £20m asking price on Van den Berg’s head that so far no interested club have been willing to meet.