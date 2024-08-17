Leeds United are set to make an ‘additional’ payment to another club ‘in the next days’ as part of an agreed transfer deal.

Daniel Farke’s men are now under real pressure to get their act together in the transfer market after the exits of Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summerville, which will be quickly followed by Georginio Rutter joining Brighton.

Brighton triggered the release clause in Rutter’s Leeds contract this week and the forward accepted a move to the Amex Stadium, with the total money the Whites could earn from the move touching €50m.

Leeds have been forced to reluctantly accept the transfer and are now in the market for an attacker as well apart from their need for a winger and another midfielder.

Not all the Rutter cash will flow to them though and they now face making an ‘additional’ payment ‘in the next days’.

Rutter’s former club Hoffenheim will get €6m to €7m straight away from Leeds, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, when the deal happens.

That means Hoffenheim will earn the full €40m that was agreed with Leeds when the forward moved to Elland Road.

Leeds have less than two weeks to seek a replacement for Crysencio Summerville and Rutter, while Farke has also made clear other areas of his squad also need to be improved.