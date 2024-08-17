Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has admitted that Mateus Fernandes could leave the club, amid suggestions Southampton have agreed a fee for him.

Saints are looking to continue to back Russell Martin with fresh faces and it is suggested they have an €18m deal in place with Sporting Lisbon to sign Fernandes.

Amorim insists that another player linked with an exit, Marcus Edwards, is not heading out of the exit door.

However, the Sporting Lisbon coach revealed Fernandes could go and admits it is ‘one of those dilemmas’.

“No [Edwards will not go but], what is possible is that Mateus Fernandes could leave”, he said via O Jogo.

“It is one of those dilemmas where we want to keep the youngsters, but we have to make choices.

“We have to wait, but he could leave.”

Fernandes was on loan at Estoril in the Portuguese top flight last season and Sporting Lisbon were ready to reap the rewards of his development this term.

Southampton look to have swooped in though and Fernandes could be Premier League bound.