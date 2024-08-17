Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has urged the Whites to ‘rebuild and adapt’ following the loss of a series of key players this summer.

Georginio Rutter has become the latest Leeds star heading out through the exit door and there remain question marks over whether Willy Gnonto will stay.

Leeds were held to a 0-0 draw by West Brom on Saturday afternoon and have now drawn both of their opening Championship games.

The pressure is now on Leeds to make signings and Farke admits they need to rebuild and adapt, with an eye on fresh faces coming in.

“It’s always important to be honest. We know we’ve had important players who have left the club – Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray”, Farke said via Sky Sports.

“We have to rebuild and adapt.

“We take this challenge on and hopefully in the last days [of the window] we can do more.”

Who Leeds might try to bring in remains to be seen, but clubs will be aware that the Whites have had a big influx of cash from selling key man, with Rutter alone to bring in £40m.