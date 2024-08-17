Fixture: Ipswich Town vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot has picked his starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League game at newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Slot has succeeded Jurgen Klopp at the helm at Anfield and the pressure is on the Dutchman to make a good start to the season with the Reds.

Liverpool have yet to back Slot with a single signing this summer and the club recently failed to land Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

The Reds finished their pre-season preparations with two games in one day, against Sevilla and Las Palmas, last weekend.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool today, who field a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, Slot goes with Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz lead the attack.

Slot has options of the bench if he needs to shake things up at any point during the game and they include Darwin Nunez and Wataru Endo.

Liverpool Team vs Ipswich Town

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Quansah, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jota, Salah, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Nunez, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Bradley