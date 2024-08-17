Bournemouth and West Ham United target Jayden Oosterwolde has asked for time to think about whether to pursue a transfer away from Fenerbahce this summer.

The Dutch full-back has attracted attention from the Premier League and Fenerbahce are wary of losing him in the final weeks of the transfer window.

With Ferdi Kadioglu expected to leave as well, the prospect of losing Oosterwolde would likely further create further complications for Fenerbahce this summer.

His agent told Inside Futbol earlier this summer that there is interest from the Premier League, where Bournemouth and West Ham look to be heading the push for Oosterwolde.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, Oosterwolde has not made a decision either way on his future yet this summer.

The Dutchman has asked for more time from his representatives to take a call on what to do.

Fenerbahce do not want to lose him but the player is pondering over his options at the moment.

With less than two weeks left in the window, Fenerbahce are hoping that he decides to stay put this summer.