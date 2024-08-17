Feyenoord are closing in on an agreement over a new contract with Aston Villa target Lutsharel Geertruida this summer.

The defender has a year left on his contract at Feyenoord and has been heavily linked with a move away from the Rotterdam club in the ongoing transfer window.

A move to the Premier League has been rumoured and Aston Villa are said to be keen on taking him to the Midlands this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with an interest in him but Geertruida could be staying put in Rotterdam.

According to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, Feyenoord are close to getting an agreement done over a new deal with the defender.

The Dutch giants have been trying to convince the player for the better part of the year to sign a new deal.

It has been claimed that Feyenoord believe that they found a breakthrough in talks with the player and his representatives last week.

Feyenoord have a real belief that he will agree to sign a new deal if he is still at the club following the transfer deadline day.