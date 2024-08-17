Fixture: Newcastle United vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United team to kick off the club’s new Premier League season by hosting Southampton at St James’ Park.

Newcastle are still in the thick of transfer business, not least their efforts to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, but for now the focus is on matters on the pitch.

Southampton won promotion from the Championship last term and their last visit to St James’ Park came in April 2023 and ended in a 3-1 loss.

Newcastle head into the fixture with Callum Wilson and Lewis Miley missing, while Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman have long term injuries.

Nick Pope slots into goal for Newcastle today, who have a back four of Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall.

Midfield sees the Magpies deploy Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton, while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

Howe can shuffle his pack through the use of substitutes if needed and options include Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United Team vs Southampton

Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock