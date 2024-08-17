Fixture: Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton manager Sean Dyche has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League opener against Brighton.

Despite a planned takeover falling through over the summer, Dyche has been able to strengthen his squad.

He will know the importance of getting off to a good start, especially in front of the Everton faithful, and Brighton arrive with a new manager in the shape of Fabian Hurzeler.

Both games between the two teams last season ended as 1-1 draws.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton today, who field a back four of Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield, Everton look towards Idrissa Gueye and Tim Ireogbunam, while Jack Harrison, Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Dyche needs to make changes he can look to his bench and his options include Jesper Lindstrom and Beto.

Everton Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iroegbunam, Harrison, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Holgate, Ndiaye, Beto, O’Brien, Maupay, Lindstrom, Metcalfe, Armstrong