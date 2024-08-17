Fixture: West Brom vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Championship clash against West Brom at the Hawthorns this afternoon.

The Whites have been rocked by the unexpected departure of Georginio Rutter to Brighton this week, which has affected their preparations for the game.

Farke has gone with the full-back pairing of Jayden Bogle and Junior Firpo, with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk playing as the centre-back partnership at the heart of their defence.

Ethan Ampadu will play at the base of their midfield alongside Ilia Gruev and look to give more protection to the back four away from home today.

Dan James and Wilfried Gnonto will provide width, while Joel Piroe supports Mateo Joseph leading the line for Leeds today at the Hawthorns against West Brom.

Brenden Aaronson and Patrick Bamford are some of the options Leeds have on the bench today against the Baggies.

Leeds United Team vs West Brom

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Ampadu, Gruev, James, Piroe, Gnonto, Joseph

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Wober, Debayo, Crew, Rothwell, Aaronson, Gelhardt, Bamford