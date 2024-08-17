Leeds United are bagging more than the figure in Georginio Rutter’s release clause from his departure to Brighton this summer.

The Seagulls triggered the nearly €47m release clause in his Leeds contract earlier this week to set off a chain of events that would see Rutter leave Elland Road.

Leeds pleaded with the attacker to stay put but the Frenchman checked in for a medical with Brighton.

It has been claimed that the forward has passed the medical and has put pen to paper on a long-term deal with Brighton.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Leeds are set to earn more than the release clause figure.

It has been claimed that add-ons and bonus payments will take the final figure to €50m.

Leeds did not want to lose the player after watching Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville leave for Premier League clubs earlier in the window.

However, Rutter did not want to miss the opportunity and Brighton are expected to announce his signing soon.