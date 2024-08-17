Leeds United are set to be beaten by Burnley to a defender on the books at a Premier League club, with a loan with obligation deal agreed.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is under pressure to make signings before the window closes and the club could add another centre-back if needed.

They have been looking at an option on the books at Premier League giants Chelsea, but that option is now set to disappear for Leeds.

Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys is the man Leeds have been eyeing, but according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, he is now Burnley bound.

The Clarets have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign the defender on a loan deal and it will have an obligation to buy clause attached.

Once the obligation is triggered, Humphreys will sign a five-year contract at Turf Moor.

Burnley see the defender as a big talent for the future and want to make sure they lock him down.

Scott Parker’s men are hoping to quickly bounce back up to the Premier League and believe that Humphreys can help them to do that.