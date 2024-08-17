Richard Keys has insisted that Liverpool fans will not enjoy the brand of football their team are going to play under Arne Slot.

Slot has started his time as Liverpool manager positively with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the first Premier League game of their season.

However, Keys is not convinced about Slot and whether he stylistically suits Liverpool and the brand of football their fans want to see their team play week-in-week-out.

He is certain that the fans will give him the benefit of the doubt at the start of the season if he wins games, but Keys is expecting the questions about the Dutchman to start arising in October and November.

The veteran broadcaster does not believe that Slot’s style of football is something the Liverpool fans will enjoy watching given their history.

Keys said on beIN SPORT: “I think Slot, if he is winning games, will get away with it until October or November when he will start to lose games.

“Liverpool fans do not want the brand of football he is going to serve up and that’s a fact.

“They like to watch Liverpool play exciting football.”

Slot will hope that he will win over the fans if the results continue to be positive on the pitch in the coming weeks and months.