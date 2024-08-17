One of Liverpool’s stars is ‘looking at transfer options’ before the transfer window closes, according to the Times.

The Reds opened the Arne Slot era up with a comfortable 2-0 win away at Ipswich Town on Saturday, but there was a notable absentee from the squad.

Slot went with a centre-back pairing of Jarell Quansah and Virgil van Dijk from the start of the game and when the teams were announced, Joe Gomez was missing.

Liverpool are prepared to sell the defender before the window closes and he is ‘looking at transfer options’.

The Reds looked at including him in a deal to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon earlier this summer.

Slot looks unlikely to be able to make Gomez any guarantees on game time and the defender may feel it is best to go.

Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham and Chelsea are all suggested to have shown interest in Gomez.

The defender also has suitors abroad and the odds may now be against him still being at Liverpool when the window closes.