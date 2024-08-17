Millwall boss Neil Harris has expressed his exasperation at his side’s work in the transfer market after they went down to a 4-3 loss at Bristol City.

Scott Twine, just signed by Bristol City from Burnley, came off the bench at Ashton Gate and scored the winner for the Robins with just two minutes left of the Championship encounter.

Millwall have now lost both of their opening two league games this season and conceded three or more goals in each of them.

Additions have been limited at the Den this summer, with Japhet Tanganga the most eye-catching amongst them as he arrived from Tottenham Hotspur.

Harris indicated he would like fresh faces and compared the bench he had to call upon with that which Bristol City have.

“I genuinely don’t know. I genuinely don’t know what more to say”, Harris said to BBC London when asked about more signings and if they will come soon.

“You look at Bristol City’s bench and look at ours.”

There are another two weeks for Millwall to do enough transfer business to get themselves through to the January transfer window.