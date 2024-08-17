Manchester United are insisting on an obligatory purchase clause if they are to loan out Scott McTominay to Napoli this summer.

McTominay came on as a second-half substitute in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday night.

However, his future at the club has continued to remain under the scanner due to serious interest from Serie A giants Napoli.

The Neapolitan side are pushing to sign him on loan and Napoli are also the Scotland midfielder’s preferred club if he is to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are pushing to sell him and according to Italian broadcaster Rai (via TuttoNapoli), they want an obligation to buy clause if a loan deal is to be agreed upon between the two clubs.

The Premier League giants are not interested in letting the midfielder leave on a simple loan deal.

Napoli do not have the funds to meet Manchester United’s asking price and are keen to get the midfielder on loan.

Manchester United would be ready to loan the player out if the agreement carries an obligation to buy as well.