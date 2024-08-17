Bristol Rovers are more likely to land a striker on loan than bringing in a permanent arrival if they can get one through the door, according to Bristol Live.

The Gas grabbed a valuable 0-0 draw away at Steve Evans’ Rotherham United on Saturday in League One.

It added to a solid start to the season for Bristol Rovers after winning their opener, but they have still scored just once in the three games they have played across all competitions so far.

The club have been linked with potentially trying to bring in another striker before the transfer window closes.

And while they may do that, it is unlikely to come in the form of a permanent arrival.

It is suggested that it would be ‘most likely’ that they would sign a young striker on loan.

Who might be on the Gas’ radar remains to be seen, but the clock is now ticking down on the transfer window.

Bristol Rovers are next in EFL Trophy action when Tottenham Hotspur’s Under-21s will provide the opposition.