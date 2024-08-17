Nottingham Forest are interested in a player that Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has admitted ‘is now close to leaving’.

Emery’s Aston Villa grabbed a 2-1 win away at West Ham United on Saturday to kick off their Premier League campaign, with Jhon Duran scoring the winner.

The Spaniard has made a number of additions to his squad over the course of the summer, while some players have left, and there promises to be further business done soon.

Defender Alex Moreno is poised to leave the club and Emery has confirmed that the Spaniard will be heading through the exit door due to a surplus of left-backs.

He said: “We signed Ian Maatsen and we were speaking with different players in this position.

“The difficulty is to manage with three left-backs.

“Moreno is the player who is now close to leaving.”

According to the Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest are one of the clubs keen on snapping up Moreno from Villa.

The Tricky Trees are not alone though as two Spanish sides would like to bring the left-back back to his homeland, while there is also interest from Turkey.

Moreno, 31, still has another two years left on his contract at Aston Villa.