Aston Villa could well face competition from Roma for a midfielder they are keen on taking to Villa Park this summer.

Unai Emery has been backed in the transfer window so far this summer, but he could still make further signings, along with sanction the exits of more players amid Alex Moreno being set to leave.

Emery is a big admirer of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who Spurs could offload soon.

He joined Spurs in 2020 and has struggled to make a place for himself in the first-team, something which has seen him loaned out, to Villarreal twice.

Aston Villa could move for him, but if they do they could now face heavyweight competition from Serie A.

According to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito TV, Roma are considering Lo Celso as an option if they sell Paulo Dybala, who has been strongly linked with a move away.

Lo Celso only started six matches in Ange Postecoglou’s team and he is keen to play more often, which means a move away is needed.

Real Betis are also suitors of the 28-year-old.

Now only time will tell if Aston Villa, Roma or Real Betis will make a solid approach for the Spurs midfielder late in the transfer window.