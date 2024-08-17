Saint-Etienne have an agreement with AC Milan for Leeds United and Watford linked Fode Ballo-Toure, but have no deal with the player yet.

AC Milan have made clear to Ballo-Toure, who spent last season at Fulham on loan and who has been keen to return to England, that he is not in their plans.

Ballo-Toure has been demoted to the reserves at the Rossoneri and the pressure is on for him to find a new club.

Leeds and Watford have both been linked with the left-back, but are yet to progress their interest further.

Ballo-Toure has already rejected a move to Turkish side Besiktas this summer and would like to go back to England.

It is Saint-Etienne though who now have an agreement in place with AC Milan, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

They do not though have any agreement with the player.

Saint-Etienne are to soon make contact with Ballo-Toure’s camp as they try to convince the defender that he should continue his career in France.