Southampton ‘have agreed’ to sign a Portugal Under-21 star for a fee close to €20m, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

Russell Martin has recently hit the accelerator on his transfer business with midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu arriving from Chelsea on loan and striker Cameron Archer completing a permanent move from Aston Villa.

Southampton are pushing on though as the final stretch of the summer transfer window approaches and have a deal in place with Sporting Lisbon.

Saints have agreed to pay Sporting Lisbon a fee of €18m for the services of midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

The St Mary’s side are convinced about the potential of the Portugal Under-21 international.

Sporting Lisbon made sure that the 20-year-old got regular game time last term as he was on loan in the Portuguese top flight at Estoril.

Southampton will now be looking to push the deal over the line after agreeing a fee with Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes will add to Martin’s options in midfield as Southampton try to make an impact in the Premier League.