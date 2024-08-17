Norwich City, QPR and Wigan Athletic have seen target Adama Sidibeh hit the post against Rangers at Hampden Park, as the St Johnstone attacker was dubbed ‘a pest’.

Sidibeh has a £500,000 release clause in his St Johnstone contract and a trio of English sides have been considering triggering it.

Norwich, QPR and Wigan all sent scouts to see Sidibeh in action in the Scottish League Cup against Rangers on Saturday.

Sidibeh played the full 90 minutes as Rangers ran out 2-0 winners, but he gave the Gers a scare in the first half when he cracked a shot against the post; it was 0-0 at the time.

The hitman had been dubbed ‘a pest’ just before the match as former Rangers star Alan Hutton analysed the threat.

“Sidibe also is a pest, he’s a constant threat”, Hutton said.

Now all eyes will be on whether St Johnstone lose the services of Sidibeh before the transfer window closes.

St Johnstone cannot prevent his departure if the release clause figure is met by an interested club.