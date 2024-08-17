Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has admitted he cannot say if striker Jhon Duran will stay at the club, despite him scoring the winner against West Ham United.

Duran has been chased by West Ham for much of the summer and the Hammers remain keen, but have a less pressing need for him after they snapped up Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund.

He came off the bench for Aston Villa at the London Stadium on Saturday evening to score Villa’s second goal in a 2-1 win over West Ham, something which seemed inevitable given the transfer saga.

Despite the winning goal he provided, Emery is not in a position to say that Duran will definitely stay this summer.

Asked about that on Sky Sports post match, Emery replied: “I don’t know.”

The Villa boss though insists he does believe in what Duran can bring to the table.

“There will be more rumours about him after his goal, but I believe in him.

“I gave him 30 minutes today and he’s very important to us.”

Duran is keen to make sure he is playing on a regular basis over the course of the season and may need reassurance on that front.

His goal at West Ham though has again put him in the shop window.