One of Liverpool’s stars is Paris Saint-Germain’s ‘crazy dream’ for the last stretch of the transfer window, but the player in question is not likely to leave Anfield.

Liverpool have not signed a single player heading into the final two weeks of the summer transfer window and given that scenario any sales will be closely analysed by Reds fans.

Arne Slot picked his first Liverpool team for a Premier League game on Saturday and it came up trumps as the Reds won 2-0 at Ipswich Town.

PSG also have business to do in the last two weeks and bringing a striker to the Parc des Princes is a key aim.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is, according to French outlet PSG Inside Actus, the ‘crazy dream’ of the PSG staff.

Nunez was an unused substitute at Portman Road as Slot preferred other options.

Despite this though it is still rated as unlikely that he will leave Liverpool before the window closes.

Nunez has split opinion since arriving on Merseyside for big money, with the striker regularly criticised for his wastefulness in front of goal.

How much PSG would be prepared to pay for the Uruguayan if they sensed he was available remains to be seen.