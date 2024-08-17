Valencia have taken to social media to show off a save by goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is wanted by Liverpool, against Barcelona this evening.

Liverpool are interested in snapping up the shot-stopper, who they see as a long-term successor to Alisson at Anfield.

The Reds have been in talks about a deal with Valencia, who want €40m, and if an agreement is reached then Mamardashvili would be expected to be loaned out for this season, potentially to Bournemouth.

With no deal done yet though, Valencia are continuing to play Mamardashvili and he was named between the sticks for the game against Barcelona.

Los Che took to social media with the score 0-0 to show off a save from Mamardashvili.

The goalkeeper saved well from an effort from Barcelona winger Raphinha.

Liverpool are claimed to feel that if they do not sign Mamardashvili now then his price tag will have gone up by next summer.

The Reds have cash available after the €60m they put aside to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad did not have to be used.

They have also recently sold Fabio Carvalho to Brentford, bringing in further money.