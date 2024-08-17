West Brom are ‘still waiting’ to hear back over whether they will be able to sign Joseph Nonge, but the feeling is ‘things are stagnating’.

The Baggies are working to try to bolster Carlos Corberan’s squad before the transfer window closes and they have been working on landing Nonge.

They have made an approach to sign the Belgian midfielder, but making progress is proving to be tough.

West Brom are ‘still waiting’ to hear from Italian giants Juventus, where Nonge is on the books, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Baggies still want to sign Nonge, but it is suggested that there is a feeling that ‘things are stagnating’ in the swoop.

Nonge has only made four senior appearances for Juventus and has mainly continued his development in the club’s youth ranks.

Despite West Brom offering the chance to switch to the Championship, Nonge is focusing increasingly on other priorities.

Whether West Brom, who played out a 0-0 draw with Leeds United on Saturday, can convince Juventus and the player remains to be seen.