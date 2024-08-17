Wycombe Wanderers are set to win the race for Ipswich Town midfielder Cameron Humphreys, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Humphreys has been tipped to move on out Portman Road on loan as Ipswich look to get him the game time he needs for his development.

A host of EFL sides have been chasing the midfielder, but now a clear destination in League One has emerged.

The 20-year-old is set to make the move to Adams Park with Wycombe on a loan deal.

The Chairboys are firmly leading the race to land Humphreys and a move looks likely to happen.

A product of the Ipswich youth set-up, Humphreys has never been away from the Portman Road club on a loan deal previously.

He played in League One for Ipswich in the 2022/23 campaign, while he also got a limited amount of action in the Championship last term.

Ipswich feel Humphreys needs to be playing week in, week out, and Wycombe will look to provide that chance.