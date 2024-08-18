AC Milan have put in a bid for a midfielder who has been linked with Liverpool and whose club side are ready to sell this summer.

Liverpool have been chasing a defensive midfielder and recently suffered disappointment in their pursuit of Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

The jury is out on whether the Reds will move to an alternative midfield option, but they have been linked with several players.

Amongst them is Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

Liverpool have regularly been linked with Kone in recent windows and it was suggested just last week they could rekindle their interest in the 23-year-old.

Kone though is in demand elsewhere and, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Gladbach have received an offer from AC Milan.

It is suggested to be €16m, while the asking price set for Kone is €20m.

The midfielder though wants to leave Gladbach this summer and it is thought an agreement could be reached on the basis of a €20m fee.

The talks are gaining momentum and it remains to be seen if Liverpool become involved.