Birmingham City have yet to meet the valuation of a striker they have been looking to bring in this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Blues have spent money in the ongoing transfer window as they try to make sure their stay in League One is as short as possible.

Chris Davies’ men edged out Wycombe Wanderers 3-2 at Adams Park on Saturday, but still want more firepower before the window closes.

They had Jay Stansfield on loan from Fulham last season and would like him back.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva has made noises about being happy to keep the attacker.

However, Fulham will sell Stansfield for a fee of £6m; Birmingham have shown interest, but they have not met the Cottagers’ valuation.

The deal would be an expensive one to do, though Stansfield is available for the right price.

Blackburn Rovers are also keen on Stansfield, with John Eustace an admirer, while Stoke City are also in the market for the Fulham man.