Celtic midfielder Daniel Kelly has been booked in for a medical with Millwall on Tuesday as he prepares to seal his exit from the Bhoys, according to the South London Press.

Kelly is out of contact at Celtic at the end of the calendar year and Millwall recently convinced the 18-year-old to sign a pre-contractual agreement to join them in January.

Millwall though did not ideally want to wait until the new year to be able to bring in the Celtic midfielder.

They look to now be getting him this summer as Kelly is to undergo a medical with the Lions on Tuesday.

Should the tests all be passed without an issue with Kelly then he will be able to secure his move.

Kelly has been playing for Celtic’s B side so far this season, turning out in the Lowland League.

The midfielder has played for the Bhoys first team on no fewer than six occasions.

A promising talent, Millwall will look to get the best out of Kelly and support his development.