Celtic are only likely to sign one of the midfielders they are targeting if Matt O’Riley is sold, according to the Daily Record.

The Bhoys are coming under serious pressure over their Danish midfielder, with Italian side Atalanta having made repeated bids and clubs from south of the border also showing interest.

At present, no club have met Celtic’s asking price for O’Riley, but if the Bhoys want to sign a midfielder they have been targeting then that may need to happen.

Celtic are showing interest in Augsburg man Arne Engels, having identified him as a good prospect.

Engels though would not come cheap for Celtic and the Bhoys would be much more likely to sign him if O’Riley is sold.

The 20-year-old midfielder is highly rated and made 32 appearances in the Bundesliga for Augsburg last season.

He scored in three of those outings, striking against Wolfsburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Freiburg.

Augsburg have Engels under contract at the club until the summer of 2027.