Celtic are facing competition from clubs in England, Belgium and France for one of their midfield targets, but the Bhoys’ chances are claimed to be ‘not bad’.

Brendan Rodgers wants more additions after bringing striker Adam Idah in through the door at Celtic Park and strengthening midfield is on the Northern Irishman’s to-do list.

Celtic have been linked with a host of possible signings, but have a concrete interest in landing a Switzerland Under-21 international.

Lausanne’s Alvyn Sanches is the player that Celtic are currently chasing, but according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, they face substantial competition.

Clubs from England, Belgium and France have also made approaches for Sanches.

Despite the competition though, Sanches has an interest in joining Celtic and the Scottish club’s chances of landing him are rated as ‘not bad’.

Lausanne are likely to want at least €5m for the 21-year-old, who still has another two years left on his contract.

He has already played for Lausanne in the new Swiss Super League season and has four appearances under his belt.