Napoli may now ‘decide to accelerate’ for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay after Fulham got back round the negotiating table with the Red Devils.

Fulham failed with offers for McTominay earlier this summer after refusing to meet Manchester United’s asking price for the Scotland international.

They have though just rekindled their interest and are looking to achieve a breakthrough in talks with the Red Devils.

Italian side Napoli have been hoping to sign McTominay and the re-entry of Fulham into the race is a matter of concern for them.

As a result, they may ‘decide to accelerate’ their own efforts to sign McTominay, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte considers McTominay to be a priority target and wants him bringing in.

McTominay is claimed to be open to a move to Napoli, but has been waiting for the club to agree a deal with Manchester United.

In addition to Fulham and Napoli, a further club are in the mix for the midfielder.