Celtic and Leeds United may be able to sign a left-back they have been targeting on a permanent deal rather than on loan this summer, according to the Daily Record.

Brendan Rodgers is keen to add another left-back at Celtic Park as he searches for competition for Greg Taylor.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke also wants signings and could look for another left-back with a long Championship season in the offing for the Whites.

Both clubs are showing interest in Liverpool left-back Owen Beck, who spent last season away from Anfield on loan at Dundee.

It has been thought that the 22-year-old could be heading away from Anfield on loan once again.

However, it has now emerged that Liverpool could be willing to sell Beck on a permanent deal for the right price.

Liverpool have set about selling a number of young players, with Fabio Carvalho sold to Brentford and Bobby Clark likely to be sold to Red Bull Salzburg.

Beck could also follow out of the door if the price is right.

The left-back also has interest from Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough.