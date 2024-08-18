Greek giants Panathinaikos are in ‘advanced talks’ to land Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils most recently loaned out the Uruguayan, who spent the second half of last season away from Old Trafford on loan in Spain with Granada.

Pellistri has struggled to make an impact at Manchester United since joining from Uruguayan giants Penarol in 2020.

The Red Devils are now prepared to cut ties with him on a permanent basis and Pellistri could be heading for Greece.

Panathinaikos are in ‘advanced talks’ with Manchester United to get a deal for the winger done.

No deal has yet been finalised, but Panathinaikos are hoping to push an agreement over the line.

Pellistri is on course to leave Manchester United well before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Panathinaikos finished fourth in the Greek Super League last season and are managed by a Uruguayan in the shape of Diego Alonso.