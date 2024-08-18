Real Betis are working on a loan deal to sign Barcelona attacker Vitor Roque, but could face their strongest challenge from Everton.

Barcelona are looking to move Roque on from the Camp Nou before the transfer window slams shut and a host of sides have been looking at the attacker.

The 19-year-old Brazilian has not been registered in Barcelona’s La Liga squad and an exit is expected to be just a matter of time.

Real Betis are now plotting a swoop for Roque, according to Spanish daily Marca, and they want a loan with an option to buy.

The deal would also put a buy-back clause in for Barcelona to trigger.

Real Betis need to raise money though if they are to be able to bring the Brazilian in and there could be a further complication for the Spanish side.

It is suggested that their strongest competition for Roque could come from Everton.

Sean Dyche’s side were thrashed 4-0 in their Premier League opener at the hands of Brighton on Saturday and the pressure is on for the Toffees to boost their squad before the window closes.

There also remains speculation around Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is inside the final year of his contract, and Everton may yet need to replace him.

Barcelona signed Roque from Brazilian side Athletico Paranense last summer.