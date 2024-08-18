Leicester City will be paying Tottenham Hotspur a fee in excess of £20m for the services of Oliver Skipp, according to the Athletic.

Skipp has been keen to make sure he is playing more football this season and Leicester and Leeds United have both been in the market to land him.

Leicester are now set to win the race for the midfielder as they have agreed terms with Tottenham and booked Skipp in for a medical.

Skipp is set to be put through his medical paces later today and the deal is then expected to be finalised on Monday.

Tottenham will be banking a fee in excess of £20m from selling Skipp.

It represents yet another outgoing for Tottenham this summer as they have continued to ruthlessly trim their squad.

Ange Postecoglou is expected to make further additions before the window closes and Skipp’s exit is more money into the coffers in north London.

It is unclear whether there are add-ons included in the deal or whether Spurs have also inserted a sell-on clause.