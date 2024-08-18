Newcastle United are looking at alternatives to Marc Guehi, but there is still a feeling a move could happen, according to the Daily Mail.

Guehi is Newcastle’s top target for the remainder of the transfer window, but Crystal Palace have turned down multiple offers for the defender.

Palace feel under no real pressure to let Guehi go and are continuing to put him at the disposal of manager Oliver Glasner.

Newcastle are looking at alternatives to Guehi, but they have not waved the white flag in the race yet.

And it is claimed there is still a feeling the move could happen, not least with Guehi being keen on the switch to St James’ Park.

Crystal Palace though do not want to let the centre-back go for underneath what they feel he is worth.

They are also confident that as he is a starter for England at international level, his value will only grow.

How long Newcastle will continue to try and do a deal for Guehi is now open to question.