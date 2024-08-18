Fulham are back at the table for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, according to Sky Sports News.

Marco Silva’s side identified the Scotland midfielder as someone they wanted early in the transfer window, but have failed with multiple bids.

Manchester United have slapped an asking price of around £30m on McTominay’s head and Fulham have been reluctant to meet that.

Now though Fulham have gone back into talks with Manchester United.

If the talks progress positively then the Cottagers are likely to make a fresh offer for McTominay.

Fulham will be looking to see some level of compromise for the midfielder if a deal is to be struck.

McTominay also has interest from abroad.

Turkish side Galatasaray are interested in the midfielder, while Antonio Conte would like him at Napoli.

Galatasaray though are unlikely to meet the asking price and Conte has limited wiggle room at Napoli, with a loan preferred by the Italians.

McTominay played against Fulham on Friday night.