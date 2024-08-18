Clubs from Spain, Holland, Turkey and Germany are all interested in a Fulham defender who is expected to leave before the transfer window closes.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva has dipped into the market, notably splashing the cash to land Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal.

He is expected to add more fresh faces over the course of the next two weeks, but players will also head out of Craven Cottage.

One player tipped to go is full-back Kevin Mbabu, who has returned from a loan spell in Germany at Augsburg.

According to Swiss daily Blick, Mbabu has interest from clubs in Spain, Holland, Germany and Turkey.

The defender has just one year left on his Fulham contract and he is expected to go.

Mbabu made 25 appearances for Augsburg in the Bundesliga over the course of last season, but it was not enough to get him into Switzerland’s squad for Euro 2024.

The defender, who counts Young Boys and Wolfsburg amongst his former clubs, was in the provisional squad, but did not make the final cut.